Middlesbrough are interested in signing St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, as per reports from The Irish Independent.

Middlesbrough are finding their way under new boss Chris Wilder, losing just one game since he took over from Neil Warnock.

They now sit in ninth position in the Championship standings and are just two points off a place in the league’s top six.

But Wilder is already looking towards next month’s transfer window and is hoping to strengthen his midfield options by adding Jamie McGrath to his ranks.

Why sign McGrath?

He is an attacking midfielder who can also be utilised out on the wing. His versatility would stand him in good stead when it comes to Wilder’s preferred 3-5-2 formation.

He is a goalscorer too. Since signing for St Mirren in January 2020 he has gone on to make 77 appearances in all competitions, during that time he has found the net 20 times, whilst also chipping in with seven assists.

McGrath is different to what Middlesbrough already have at their disposal and will be available for a cut-price deal with his current contract up in the summer.

How much game time would he get?

There is a lot of competition at Boro in the centre of midfield.

Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, and Matt Crooks are the go-to trio at the moment. But they also have Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki in contention. Whilst Paddy McNair could step into the role if needed.

But as he does provide something different, Wilder would likely look to rotate the midfield in order to give each player game time.

What could Middlesbrough’s starting XI look like if they secure the signing of McGrath?

GK – Luke Daniels

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Jamie McGrath

CM – Matt Crooks

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Andraz Sporar

We would expect Marcus Tavernier to be the one to drop out. Based on current form the 22-year-old hasn’t performed at the standards of Howson or Crooks.

However, as previously mentioned, Wilder would likely rotate the midfield, with Howson, Tavernier, Crooks, Payero, Siliki and McNair all in the mix to start.