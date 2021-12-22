Portsmouth’s financial position means they are unable to pay a transfer fee for Cheltenham Town centre-back Will Boyle this January, according to reports.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will be determined to bolster his options at centre-back in January having experienced some shortages at the heart of defence in the first-half of the season.

One man who is said to be a player of interest in Cheltenham Town skipper Will Boyle, who sees his deal expire in 2022.

However, as per a report from Hampshire Live, Portsmouth may not be able to strike a deal for the 27-year-old in January.

The report states that while Pompey do hold an interest, their financial position means they are unable to pay a fee for the centre-back in January. Boyle would command a six-figure sum too, denting the Fratton Park club’s hopes of striking a deal.

Boyle’s time with Cheltenham Town

The Garforth-born centre-back made his way through Huddersfield Town’s academy and spent plenty of time out on loan before heading to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium in January 2017.

Since then, Boyle has gone on to become a key player for the Robins. Across all competitions, he has played a hefty 174 times for the club, chipping in with an impressive 23 goals in that time as well as laying on eight assists.

His action has been limited this season, but he was named the club captain following Ben Tozer’s move to Wrexham in the summer. However, with his contract running out next summer, there are question marks regarding his future.