Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has admitted that his side ‘are still a long way off’ where he wants them to be, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough beat second-placed Bournemouth 1-0 at the weekend, courtesy of a Andraz Sporar penalty. The result took them up to ninth in the Championship table and within touching distance of the top six.

They are just two points off fifth-placed Queens Park Rangers, and if results go their way on Boxing Day, they could jump into the play-off places for just the second time all season.

But manager Chris Wilder isn’t content with that, he wants consistency between now and the end of the season.

“We can’t just be that team that turns up against Bournemouth but then doesn’t turn up the next game,” he said.

“That’s really important – that attitude and consistency. It’s consistency in attitude and consistency in performances that we need.”

Wilder went on to say that despite the positive results and performances, he still thinks they can improve and they are aren’t close to where he wants them to be.

“I know how I would like it to look and we are still a long way off.

“But we’ve got some good things going. There’s an enthusiasm about the place and it’s got a real good feel to it.”

Middlesbrough will be looking to build upon their good form when they face Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon at the Riverside. Steve Cooper’s side sit just one point and two places above them in seventh. A win for either side could take them into the top six.

Thoughts

Boro have won three, drawn two and lost just once under Chris Wilder, but he is right to address this and to tell fans not get ahead of themselves.

Six games isn’t enough to go off to say whether they can or can’t make the play-offs. Yet, if they continue the way they are going and are consistent, there is no reason why they can’t be in the play-offs come the end of the season.

However, to claim they are ‘a long way off’ doesn’t seem right. They have the makings of a very good squad, and a few additions next month in the transfer window will undoubtedly solidify their chances of top six finish.