QPR’s recent trialist Kyle Doherty has fractured a bone in his foot, Albion Rovers boss Brian Reid has confirmed.

QPR recently brought young Scottish forward Kyle Doherty in on trial, casting an eye over the youngster ahead of a potential swoop.

It’s said that he made a good impression too, with Doherty himself revealing that he had been invited back for a second spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

However, the 20-year-old was struck with a blow when it emerged that he was facing a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Now, the extent of Doherty’s injury has been confirmed.

As quoted by the Daily Record, Albion Rovers manager Brian Reid has confirmed that Doherty has fractured a bone in his foot, stating that he won’t be back in action “until January at best”.

Here’s what Reid had to say on the matter:

“Kyle Doherty’s got a fractured bone in his foot.

“He’s in a moonboot just now so he won’t be back playing until January at best. He’s young enough so maybe he’ll recover quicker.

“It’s a blow, especially for the man himself.”

Moving forward…

With Doherty set for a spell on the sidelines, it awaits to be seen how the blow affects the chances of landing a deal with QPR.

As highlighted before, it certainly seems that the Albion Rovers forward was able to impress those watching over him with the R’s. At the least, it seems a potential move is on ice for now, but it will be interesting to see if the Championship side are to maintain their interest as Mark Warburton eyes the young Glaswegian as a talent for the future.