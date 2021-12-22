Blackburn Rovers are monitoring Lincoln City and Portsmouth duo Anthony Scully and Marcus Harness.

Blackburn Rovers are keeping tabs on the League One pair, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

Tony Mowbray’s side are preparing the upcoming January transfer window.

The Lancashire outfit are flying in the Championship right now and are currently 3rd in the table, three points off the top.

Read: Blackburn Rovers to open talks with Aberdeen man

Scully

He has been a key player for Lincoln in the third tier over recent seasons.

Scully, 22, joined the Imps in 2020 from West Ham United and has since made 78 appearances in all competitions since his move, chipping in with 30 goals.

He is under contract at the LNER Stadium until 2023 so Blackburn would have to pay a fee to lure him to Ewood Park.

Harness

The 25-year-old is a key man for Pompey and has scored 29 goals in 112 matches for them to date.

He started his career at Coventry City before switching to Burton Albion as a youngster.

Harness went on to become a regular for the Brewers before Portsmouth lured him down south in 2019.

Read: Blackburn Rovers defender joins North West club until January

What now?

It will be interesting to see if Blackburn make a move for either Scully or Harness in January.

They have both proven themselves in League One and deserve to be playing Championship football.

Could Rovers’ chances of making approaches for the duo could depend on Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation?