Peterborough United man Christy Pym has turned down a loan move to League Two side Stevenage, it has emerged.

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym hasn’t featured since September after a bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson.

The two clashed after Posh’s 3-1 loss to Reading, with Ferguson stating the former Exeter City shot-stopper “overstepped the mark” and suggested that he wouldn’t be calling on the 26-year-old.

Since then, Pym has remained out of the side, and seems as though the door will be opened for a January departure.

However, the Peterborough Telegraph has now revealed that Pym has turned down the chance to link up with former boss Paul Tisdale at Stevenage. The ‘keeper played under Tisdale during his time at Exeter, but Pym has rejected the move with the hope of better offers arriving in January.

In his absence…

Since Pym’s omission from the squad, Dai Cornell has made the number one shirt his at London Road.

Cornell, who arrived in the summer to provide cover and competition for Pym, has kept three clean sheets in 16 games so far this season.

With the Welshman stepping into the starting XI, youngster Will Blackmore has become Ferguson’s new second-choice shot-stopper. The 18-year-old is yet to appear this season and only has one senior appearance to his name, but his continued involvement in the first-team will have hopefully helped his development further.

It awaits to be seen how the situation pans out in January, with Pym holding out for better offers.