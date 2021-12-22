Stoke City are in pole position in the race to sign Hearts defender John Souttar, according to reports.

Stoke City are among a host of sides said to be eyeing up a January move for centre-back John Souttar in January.

Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City, Luton Town, QPR, Celtic and Rangers have all been linked with a winter swoop for the Hearts star too as he closes in on the end of his contract at Tynecastle.

Now, Lancs Live has said Stoke are understood to be in pole position in the chase for Souttar’s signature.

The 25-year-old’s impressive displays at the heart of defence have helped him make a return to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad this season, earning his first call up since 2018 back in November.

As the January window nears as the end of Souttar’s contract comes closer, it awaits to be seen how Souttar’s situation pans out.

Souttar’s career to date

Souttar, brother of Potters star Harry Souttar, has spent his entire career playing in Scotland, making his senior breakthrough with Dundee United after making his way through the youth ranks.

He played 73 times for the club before leaving for Hearts in 2016, where he has remained since.

Across all competitions, Souttar has played a hefty 150 games for the Jam Tarts. In the process, he has chipped in with five goals and five assists, with three of those goals coming this season.