This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Sheffield United after four-straight wins in the Championship have seen their season turn upside down. Relegation looked a real possibility at one point, but now promotion looks to be a real possibility.

Are the Blades serious top-six contenders though?

Our writes have their say…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“The Championship campaign always promises to be a lengthy, but exciting one. Teams come in and out of promotion and relegation contention each week but at the moment, Sheffield United are one of the division’s form sides.

“Can they keep it going? Well they have a large squad but they also have one or two injuries to contend with. Money wasn’t there to spend in the summer and so there’s little to suggest that there’ll be transfer funds in the New Year.

“Given their recent form though, a top-six finish could definitely be on the cards. But there’s other teams in form and looking to grab a spot in the play-offs – Nottingham Forest being one and Middlesbrough another.

“It’ll be tough, but it’s certainly doable for Sheffield United.”

James Cheap (@JamesC_7)

“Sheffield United have started to surge up the Championship table since Heckingbottom has taken charge and now sit only three points outside the top-six.

“If you look at the quality in their squad it’s built on the same foundations that got them automatic promotion in the 2018/19 season and managed a top half Premier League finish in the 2019/20 season.

“The Blades certainly have the calibre of players to be in and around the top-six and with the correct manager (which they seem to have in Heckingbottom) they should hopefully find themselves at least challenging for the play-off sports come the end of the season.”

Graham Smeaton

“After the start of this season, you’d have put money on Sheffield United to be favourites for relegation to League One. The hangovers from a terrible Premier League relegation seemed to carry over into the start of this season’s Championship campaign.

“Slavisa Jokanovic’s sacking saw the Blades in 16th place on 23 points. They replaced him with Heckingbottom and his three games in charge have produced three wins.

“It’s definitely a case of Heckingbottom getting the Blades sharpened and heading in the right direction. They are now 11th and just three points shy of the play-off places.

“He’s also managed to get Sheffield United’s players performing and in a much better tempo than Jokanovic could manage. Can he maintain this improvement and turn the Blades into a top-six side? On current form and performances that is something that cannot be discounted.”