Middlesbrough defender Neil Taylor has been asked his thoughts on a potential extension of current deal, in an interview with the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough signed Taylor as a free agent after he was released from previous club Aston Villa in the summer.

The left-back was the first signing of the Chris Wilder era at the Riverside, but he had to wait a while to make his mark.

Having signed on November 18th, he had to wait four weeks until making his debut. He started the game against Bournemouth at the weekend, helping his new side to a clean sheet in the 1-0 home win over the Cherries.

An injury to Marc Bola, the club’s first-choice left-back, means that there is a vacancy in that position. Taylor slotted in perfectly in his first game since the end of last season and will likely keep his place in Boro’s Boxing Day clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

In a recent interview with the club’s site, the 32-year-old was asked about the possibility of a contract extension. His current deal expires next month, and when asked if he would like to stay at the club, his response was a positive one.

“Yeah,” he said, “but listen, it’s not at the forefront of my mind at the minute. I’m sure that will be discussed after the Christmas period or whatever.

“I’m fairly relaxed on it. I’m enjoying my football and I’m enjoying being here, so that’s something to look to in the future.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here, I’m really thankful to the club and Chris [Wilder] for bringing me in, so we’ll just see what happens in January.”

Thoughts

Middlesbrough aren’t blessed with options at left-back at present. In Bola’s absence in the past, previous boss Neil Warnock had to play players out of position, with the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, Onel Hernandez and Lee Peltier deputising there.

But with a natural and experienced left-back in Neil Taylor joining the ranks and proving his fitness, it seems a no brainer for Boro to snap him up and tie him down to a lengthier contract.

Of course, the Welsh international is keeping his cards close to his chest, but it is positive that he wants to continue at the club and is enjoying himself on and off the pitch at Middlesbrough.