This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Fulham and Bournemouth currently occupy 1st and 2nd respectively. It’s been that way for most of the campaign so far but recently, the two sides have endured tough patches of form.

Why is that?

Our writers have their say…

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

“Both clubs went into this season under new management – Bournemouth under the former Fulham boss Scott Parker and Fulham under Marco Silva.

“Both clubs were in need of a makeover and they got that. But that new manager upturn has seemingly started to wear off as we approaching Christmas, and times are starting to get hard.

“Injuries have started to creep into either side. It’s also important to remember that both clubs have a lot of international players in their ranks, so their players are naturally going to start to tire towards the midway point of the campaign.

“It’s still early doors, but with teams like Blackburn Rovers rapidly closing the gap, Bournemouth and Fulham really need to rediscover some that early season form to keep their place in the automatic promotion spots.”

Harry Mail (@harry_mail1)

“Every team goes through a bit of a purple patch in a season and it is tough to maintain a top level of performance over 46 games, especially when the fixtures are coming thick and fast in winter.

“Bournemouth and Fulham are both going through a slump but have the quality in their squads to get out of it. They can easily delve into the January transfer window too to give them a bit of a boost.

“Fulham were unlucky the other night against Sheffield United and missed a few chances which on another day they might have scored.

“Their fans and Bournemouth’s shouldn’t be too worried and should be grateful for the start they have had to the season. You can’t complain about being in the automatic promotion places at Christmas and one win for each side will spark another run of form.”

James Cheap (@JamesC_7)

“Bournemouth and Fulham are now winless in at least five games each and see teams below them now one win away from taking their spots in the automatic promotion places.

“For Fulham, their defence has been the issue in recent weeks. Too many teams have been going up against the Cottagers and scoring one of their very few chances in the game to snatch a point of even three. The league’s top scorer Alexandar Mitrovic also hasn’t been so prolific of late with only one goal in his last four matches.

“As for the Cherries, before the international break Bournemouth maybe rode their momentum a little with games being so frequently. Scott Parker’s side maybe suffered from the two week break which ended with a shock 3-2 loss to Derby County which then sparked this poor run.”