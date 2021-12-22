Millwall boss Gary Rowett has remained tight-lipped on links with a January swoop for Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu.

Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu’s game time since moving to the Riverside has been limited, with the majority of the Ugandan ace’s appearances coming as a substitute.

As a result, there has been speculation regarding his future with Boro. It was claimed in November that the Championship side were willing to offload him in January, while former club Wycombe Wanderers were linked.

Since then, Millwall have also been linked with a move (The Sun on Sunday, 19.12.21, pg. 69), but manager Gary Rowett has remained tight-lipped on the links.

As quoted by News At Den, Rowett refused to be drawn on the links with Middlesbrough man Ikpeazu, though insisted that the Lions have “a lot of good targets” heading into January.

“No, not really,” he said when asked if he would comment on the rumours.

“What I would say with any of those things is that some of the stories are going to be true, some are not going to be true. What I won’t do is comment on speculation.

“I think for us we have a lot of good targets but those targets are going to also be dependent on the movement that we have out of the club.

“We’re in a very similar position to what we were last time.”

Ikpeazu’s Championship experience

The 2020/21 campaign saw Ikpeazu play Championship football for the first time, and he made a good impression.

Wycombe Wanderers were ultimately relegated, but the physical forward managed six goals and four assists in 31 Championship games, standout out for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

He made a strong start to life with Middlesbrough too, scoring twice and laying on one assist in his first two league games. However, much of his game time since has come as a substitute, playing only 29 minutes of football in his last six appearances in the league.

Ikpeazu has proven to be a nuisance for Championship defenders, so it would be interesting to see if Rowett could get the best out of him if the rumours were to materialise.