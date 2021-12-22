Coventry City U18s midfielder Isaac Moore is attracting interest from Premier League side Aston Villa, it has been claimed.

A closer look at #AVFC transfers: – CB's including Gomez under consideration (more likely to be addressed in the summer)

– What next at CM?

– Potential outgoings in 2022

– Isaac Moore on the radar #PUSBhttps://t.co/Mb0msBllT7 — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) December 22, 2021

Coventry City have already lost one of their top youngsters to Aston Villa, with Thierry Katsukunya making the move earlier this season.

Now, as per The Athletic’s Gregg Evans, a second Sky Blues prodigy has emerged on the transfer radar at Villa Park.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard will be looking to make his mark on the squad in January after arriving to replace Dean Smith in November, with the earlier mentioned signing of Coventry prodigy Katsukunya indicating that the club are looking to bring in some future talents as well as first-team players.

It awaits to be seen if the links with a swoop for Moore materialise into anything more serious over time, with the Villains keeping an eye on his developments.

Looking to 2022

Meanwhile with the first-team, Mark Robins will be looking to get the Sky Blues back on track after dropping out of the play-off spots.

Coventry City have a game in hand and a win could see them return to the top-six, but they are without a win in five and have seen games against Cardiff City and Stoke City postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the opposition camps.

Providing all goes as planned, the Sky Blues’ next game comes up against Millwall. It will be hoped that the game can go ahead as planned as Mark Robins looks to lead Coventry into 2022 off the back of a win as they look to maintain their play-off hopes.