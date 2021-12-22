Bournemouth are looking at Manchester City and Braga midfielder Yan Couto, as per Rudy Galetti.

Couto, 19, is currently on loan with Portuguese top flight side Braga.

The Manchester City youngster though is attracting the interest of Bournemouth – Italian sports report Galetti revealed on Twitter earlier today:

🚨EXCL | #Bournemouth, currently 2nd in #Championship, have put #YanCouto in the crosshairs. 🎯 The #MCFC-owned right-back, currently at #Braga, is on the list of possible reinforcements (on loan) for June in the event of a #AFCB promotion to the #EPL. 🐓⚽️ #Transfers — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 22, 2021

Couto has featured just three times in the Portuguese top flight for Braga this season. He’s yet to make his professional debut for Manchester City however having joined the club from Brazilian side Coritiba last year.

The right-back would eventually go o loan to Spanish outfit Girona last year where he made over 20 appearances in all competitions, with the Brazilian having also been a prominent member of his nation’s U17 side in previous years.

Cherries in the running…

Now though, Couto is starting to attract interest from England. Galetti claims that Bournemouth are considering Couto as a possible loan signing next summer, in the event that they achieve promotion into the Premier League.

It seems like an odd rumour on the face of it – Couto barely getting a look in at Braga and having had no actual experience playing in England, now becoming a prospective target of Bournemouth’s in the event that they achieve promotion this season.

Scott Parker’s side were the runaway leaders at one point this season but they’ve since dropped off in the league.

They’ve not won in their last six now. Current leaders Fulham are also struggling for form and it’s seen the rest of the pack catch up on both Fulham and Bournemouth, who remain in 2nd-place of the table.

Promotion is still very much on the cards for the Cherries, but it seems a little too soon to start talking about potential transfer targets in case of promotion.