Birmingham City have seen two bids for Fleetwood Town star James Hill rejected, according to reports.

Fleetwood Town starlet James Hill’s emergence has attracted plenty of attention across the football world.

The 19-year-old has already been capped at England U20s level and the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona are all said to be keeping a watchful eye over his situation.

Now, as per a report from Birmingham Live, Birmingham City have entered the pursuit for Hill’s signature.

The report states that the Championship outfit have already seen two bids for the young centre-back rejected, so it awaits to be seen if the Blues look to return for Hill when the January transfer window opens.

Hill is attracting plenty of high-profile interest from elsewhere though, so it would be a real coup for the St. Andrew’s outfit if they could secure a deal.

Hill’s career to date

The Bristol-born starlet has spent his entire career with Fleetwood Town thus far, making his way into the first-team after impressing in the youth academy.

Hill nailed down a spot in the starting XI over the second half of last season, playing a total of 35 games across all competitions. Overall, he has featured 53 times for the Cod Army, chipping in with one goal and one assist in the process.

He has been out through injury recently, but Hill, who can play at centre-back or right-back, looks set to attract interest once again in January.