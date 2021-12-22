Middlesbrough are now within touching distance of the play-offs following their 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at the weekend.

Middlesbrough sit in ninth position in the Championship table, but are just two points off fifth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

Since Chris Wilder took over from Neil Warnock last month he has guided his new side to three wins, two draws and just one defeat in his six games in charge.

Their ultimate goal is to finish in the top six and week on week this is looking more achievable.

One person who also believes this to be the case is Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast this week, Goodman revealed his thoughts on their chances of making the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

“They are a couple more wins away from being very, very serious play-off contenders,” he said.

“Look, you can see how much the players enjoyed it at the weekend, you can see as the game went on how they grew in confidence because they were up against one of the best teams in the league and actually they played so well and they deserved to win.

“I think we’re going to know an awful lot more about how genuine their opportunity of promotion or in the play-offs is after this little run of games,” he added.

“But certainly I was very, very impressed at the weekend with Middlesbrough.”

The ‘little run of games’ Goodman is referring to is their next few fixtures. Their next seven games see them take on five of the division’s top-half sides in Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Blackburn, Coventry, and Fulham.

Whilst they also face 13th-placed Blackpool and 21st-placed Reading during those seven games too.

Wilder will be looking to build on their recent performances and take their good form through the Christmas period and break into the play-off places.

He will also be hoping to add to his squad during the up and coming January transfer window. Recent reports state that he hopes to have all his dealings done before their FA Cup clash with Mansfield the first weekend of the month.