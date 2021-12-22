West Brom are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Barnsley skipper Cauley Woodrow.

Woodrow, 27, looks set to be joining up with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael at West Brom.

The former Tykes manager left Oakwell in the summer and took with him Alex Mowatt. Now, Football Insider report that the Baggies are closing in on the signing of Woodrow in their bid to find a goalscorer in time for the second half of this season.

West Brom currently find themselves in 4th-place of the Championship table. They’ve scored 30 goals in their opening 23 Championship games but Ismael will know that this isn’t enough for a promotion-chasing side.

Woodrow has had a difficult season in front of goal as well. After scoring 13 league goals under Ismael last season he’s scored just four this time round, with his side currently sitting in 23rd-place of the Championship table after a disappointing season.

But what have Barnsley fans had to say on Woodrow this season?

Woodrow is the Barnsley captain. But he’s come under a lot of scrutiny in this campaign for some of his performances.

He’s undoubtedly struggled in front of goal, and has struggled under different managers with different styles of play to Ismael.

And amid Barnsley’s woes in the Championship this season, Woodrow has been one of the names who’s taken the brunt of fans’ criticism online.

See what these Barnsley fans have had to say on Twitter about Woodrow this season:

With regards to Woodrow’s comments, when you have been as poor as he has been for as long as he has been you will get stick Cauley. Especially when you are the captain of a team that have won 2 in 22 this season. If that makes me fickle then so be it! #BarnsleyFC — Matthew Warren (@MattRWarren75) December 5, 2021

Please tell me why woodrow deserves to be captain and start every single game? #barnsleyfc — Tom Branford (@BranfordTom) November 27, 2021

And this is why woodrow isn't great. He's too selfish and takes shots when there could be better options. But yet, he still gets on the pitch #BarnsleyFc #PetBar — LORD Kyle Molics (@Kyle_Molics) November 27, 2021

#BarnsleyFC let’s hope the new manager can see that Woodrow is a passenger in this team. — Pabsy12 (@Pabsy121) November 20, 2021

I've defended Woodrow on here many times thought on Wednesday he ran his heart out without much of the ball and was talking others through game didn't see that at all yesterday looked lost , either change formation or sit him on bench ineffective in this system #BarnsleyFC — whitey/// (@3divred) November 7, 2021

That was abysmal today and probably the worst performance I’ve ever seen from a Barnsley captain! Woodrow was so far off the pace it was ridiculous. On his heels, crap 1st touch, couldn’t find a Red shirt and offered no threat whatsoever. Well played Cauley 👍 #BarnsleyFC — Matthew Warren (@MattRWarren75) November 6, 2021