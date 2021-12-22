West Brom are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Barnsley skipper Cauley Woodrow.

Woodrow, 27, looks set to be joining up with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael at West Brom.

The former Tykes manager left Oakwell in the summer and took with him Alex Mowatt. Now, Football Insider report that the Baggies are closing in on the signing of Woodrow in their bid to find a goalscorer in time for the second half of this season.

West Brom currently find themselves in 4th-place of the Championship table. They’ve scored 30 goals in their opening 23 Championship games but Ismael will know that this isn’t enough for a promotion-chasing side.

Woodrow has had a difficult season in front of goal as well. After scoring 13 league goals under Ismael last season he’s scored just four this time round, with his side currently sitting in 23rd-place of the Championship table after a disappointing season.

But what have Barnsley fans had to say on Woodrow this season?

Woodrow is the Barnsley captain. But he’s come under a lot of scrutiny in this campaign for some of his performances.

He’s undoubtedly struggled in front of goal, and has struggled under different managers with different styles of play to Ismael.

And amid Barnsley’s woes in the Championship this season, Woodrow has been one of the names who’s taken the brunt of fans’ criticism online.

