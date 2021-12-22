Middlesbrough are one of four Championship clubs interested in St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to a report by the Irish Independent.

Middlesbrough have joined the race to land the Republic of Ireland international in January.

McGrath, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and St Mirren run the risk of losing him for free if they don’t sell him this winter or agree a new deal.

The Irish Independent say he is likely to reject the Buddies’ advances and move on for a new challenge somewhere else.

Lots of clubs keen

Scottish Premiership quartet Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts and Dundee United are all also believed to be keen and want to keep him in Scotland.

However, Middlesbrough could look to try and lure him down to England next month to bolster their options in midfield.

Their boss, Chris Wilder, is preparing for his first transfer window at the helm since taking over from Neil Warnock.

Big player

McGrath has been St Mirren’s key man since making the move there in January 2020.

He has made 77 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership outfit and has chipped in with 20 goals from midfield.

Losing him would be a big blow to Jim Goodwin’s side but is appears McGrath is destined to move on and test himself at another club.

Middlesbrough are being linked and it will be interesting to see if they make a move.