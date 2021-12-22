West Brom are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, Football Insider have revealed.

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael is set to raid his former club Barnsley for striker Woodrow.

The Englishman scored 13 Championship goals under Ismael’s watch last season but has just four to his name this time round, amid Barnsley’s ongoing struggles in the league.

Now though, Woodrow looks set to leave Oakwell and join up with Ismael once again.

Football Insider report that the Baggies are in advanced talks to sign the striker, who was left out of the Barnsley side that drew with West Brom last time out because the two clubs are trying to ‘thrash out a deal’, as per the report.

Woodrow has been Barnsley’s main source of goals for the past few seasons now. In three seasons prior to this, the former Fulham man scored 43 league goals for the Tykes.

This time round has been a struggle though. Barnsley find themselves in the relegation zone after a turgid season to date and Woodrow has managed just four goals in his 22 league outings.

And West Brom have struggled in recent weeks too. Ismael started off his Baggies tenure in a strong fashion but his side have struggled for goals throughout, finding themselves in 4th-place of the table as it stands.