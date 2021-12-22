Sunderland attacker Nathan Broadhead has suffered a hamstring injury, reports Chronicle journalist James Hunter.

Broadhead, 23, scored Sunderland’s only goal in their 5-1 defeat at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last night.

The Gunners progress into the next round of the competition but Sunderland didn’t disgrace themselves, coming up against a strong Arsenal side on the night.

But Broadhead was brought off just before half-time. The man on loan from Everton has battled some persistent muscle injuries already this season and now, Black Cats boss Lee Johnson has revealed the extent of the injury.

He told Hunter:

Hamstring injury for Broadhead. Lee Johnson: It's a disaster. We are going to need help in January. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) December 21, 2021

Broadhead has been in fine form of late. The Welshman’s goal last night meant that he’s now scored in each of his last four outings in all competitions, giving him a total eight goals for Sunderland this season.

Now though, he’s set to join the growing injury list at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead will join the likes of Leon Dajaku, Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Niall Huggins on the sidelines and it looks like Johnson will be forced into the January transfer window to cover those losses.

Festive failings…

The festive period is a congested period for all clubs in the English Football League and many like Sunderland will have to cope with mounting injury lists.

Thankfully for the Black Cats, January is just around the corner and Johnson will surely be hoping that owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will hand him some much-needed funding to go out and bolster his squad in time for the second half of the season.

Sunderland remain in 3rd-place of te League One table and just two points outside the top two. Promotion is still very much on the cards but with players starting to drop off with injury, the club’s chances of promotion could well hinge on their transfer business next month.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Doncaster Rovers after Boxing Day.