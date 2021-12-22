Wigan Athletic had a £300,000 offer rejected by St Mirren for Jamie McGrath over the summer, as reported by the Scottish Sun.

It will be interesting to see if the Latics rekindle their interest in him in the upcoming January transfer window.

However, reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter has poured cold water on the Tics’ chances (see tweet below).

Not heard that https://t.co/t49DyBORZf — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 21, 2021

He says he’s hasn’t heard anything about the League One promotion chasers going back in for McGrath next month.

What now?

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for him over recent times, as reported in the Daily Record.

The Republic of Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the season and his side run the risk of losing him for free if they don’t cash in on him agree a contract extension.

Key man

McGrath has been a key player for St Mirren since making the move there in January 2020.

He has made a total of 77 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side so far and has chipped in with 20 goals and seven assists.

Prior to his move to the Paisley outfit, he played in Ireland for St Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk.

The season so far for Wigan Athletic: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Wigan January plans?

Wigan are going for promotion from League One right now and have the opportunity to bolster their ranks in January.

Nixon has previously suggested they want a ‘couple’ of additions but McGrath doesn’t appear to be on their radar anymore.