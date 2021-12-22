Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet is attracting interest from the Football League this winter.

Hearts are poised to offload him in the upcoming January transfer window and he could head back down to England, as per a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Gnanduillet, 29, has fallen out-of-favour with the Scottish Premiership outfit and they will listen to offers for him next month.

The attacker has started just three league games for Robbie Neilson’s side so far this term.

Hearts spell

Hearts swooped to sign him in January of this year on an 18-month deal that is due to expire at the end of this campaign.

He scored five goals in 13 games last season to help the Edinburgh club gain promotion from the Scottish Championship.

However, the former Ivory Coast youth international has since found game time hard to come by in the top flight and appears to be heading out the exit door.

Previous clubs

Gnanduillet moved to Chesterfield in 2013 from France and went on to score 12 goals in 98 games for the Spirerites, as well as having loan spells away at Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United and Stevenage.

He then had a two-year stint in League Two at Leyton Orient before Blackpool came calling for him in August 2016.

The forward became a key player for the Seasiders and fired 43 goals in 145 games in all competitions.

Gnanduillet could be back in the Football League soon and is wanted by some unnamed sides. Would you take him at your club ?