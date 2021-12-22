Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder wants to get the club’s January transfer dealings done before their clash with Mansfield on January 8th, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have started well under Wilder, winning three, drawing two and losing just one of their six games with their new manager at the helm.

Former boss Neil Warnock left the club last month with Boro in 14th position. But after Wilder’s first six games, they sit in ninth and are now just two points off fifth-placed Queens Park Rangers.

However, despite their recent upturn in form, the Teessiders will be looking to the January transfer window for reinforcements.

They look to be prioritising a striker given the links to the likes of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, as well as Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle in recent weeks.

The report says that Middlesbrough are expecting a busy month and that Wilder has already drawn up plans regarding both incomings and outgoings.

As well as new signings, they could be looking at recalling Djed Spence from his loan deal at Nottingham Forest. Whilst there will likely be players leaving the club too.

Middlesbrough are said to be listening to offers for striker Uche Ikpeazu, with the Ugandan rumoured to be interesting fellow Championship side Millwall as well as his former club Wycombe Wanderers, who are currently plying their trade in League One.

Thoughts

All managers want to get their transfer dealings done and dusted early in the window, so they can then look to embed those players in and concentrate on the task at hand, winning games.

Middlesbrough’s priority will be getting into the top six and if Wilder already has players in mind to help him do that, there is no doubt he will be looking to get them signing on the dotted line and in a Boro shirt as quickly as possible.