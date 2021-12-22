Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has been linked with Leicester City in the build up to January.

Piroe, 22, scored just one goal in 11 Eredivisie appearances for PSV last season. He left, and joined Swansea City for a £1million fee and since, it’s proved to be money well spent by the Swans.

The Dutchman has scored 11 goals in his 21 Championship appearances so far this season, assisting four as well.

He’s proved an integral part of Russell Martin’s side and it’s no surprise to see Leicester City sniffing around the striker – reports earlier this month suggested that Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking over the striker ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Since, Piroe has played down any potential rumours saying he hasn’t ‘heard anything’ about the transfer rumours.

So what have Swansea City fans had to say about Piroe this season?

The Swans have undergone a culture change this season. Martin replaced Steve Cooper shortly before the start of the season and was quick to implement his unique, passing style of play on the side.

It’s given fans some moments to savour but also some moments to forget, with Swansea City having fallen down the table into 16th after three-straight defeats in the Championship.

Nevertheless, Piroe has been a standout player and he currently finds himself as the fourth-highest scorer in the league with his 11 goals.

See what these Swansea City fans have had to say about Piroe this season: