Swansea City striker Joel Piroe has been linked with Leicester City in the build up to January.

Piroe, 22, scored just one goal in 11 Eredivisie appearances for PSV last season. He left, and joined Swansea City for a £1million fee and since, it’s proved to be money well spent by the Swans.

The Dutchman has scored 11 goals in his 21 Championship appearances so far this season, assisting four as well.

He’s proved an integral part of Russell Martin’s side and it’s no surprise to see Leicester City sniffing around the striker – reports earlier this month suggested that Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking over the striker ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Since, Piroe has played down any potential rumours saying he hasn’t ‘heard anything’ about the transfer rumours.

So what have Swansea City fans had to say about Piroe this season?

The Swans have undergone a culture change this season. Martin replaced Steve Cooper shortly before the start of the season and was quick to implement his unique, passing style of play on the side.

It’s given fans some moments to savour but also some moments to forget, with Swansea City having fallen down the table into 16th after three-straight defeats in the Championship.

Nevertheless, Piroe has been a standout player and he currently finds himself as the fourth-highest scorer in the league with his 11 goals.

See what these Swansea City fans have had to say about Piroe this season:

Piroe banging them in the warm up. I know it’s not a match situation but his ball placement is class #swans #yjb — Jane James (@janejames1jack) September 15, 2021

Joel Piroe take a bow this guy is class and knows exactly where the back of the net is! #NoPiroeNoParty #Swans — Jason 🏁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@EVS376Y) August 20, 2021

One positive today, Cabango. He’s really come on big time. Much better with his weaker foot too. Naughton solid too. Paterson and Laird poor, the latters form is worrying. Piroe is top and we’re lucky to have him. However he needs service. Disappointing day at the office #swans — swansinfov2 (@swansinfov2) December 4, 2021

Quality first half. Joel piroe motm for me so far- his movement and press has been so good. Everyone is having a great game tho — Rowan🦢 (@rowan_scfc) September 25, 2021

Joel piroe unreal talent — Ryan (@RyanGibbons19) November 20, 2021

i’m convinced joel piroe has aimbot man this guy is unreal — avid keith stroud hater (@scfcluc) October 20, 2021