Millwall are keen on Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu ahead of the January transfer window.

Ikpeazu, 26, joined Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

The striker scored six goals in 31 Championship outings for Wycombe last season, but would join up with Neil Warnock at Boro following the Chariboys’ relegation.

Ikpeazu is a typical Warnock striker – robust and powerful, and someone for the wide men to aim for going forward.

And Ikpeazu would start the season in decent form under Warnock. He was the veteran gaffer’s first-choice striker and scored both his league goals this season in the month of August, setting the tone for what looked to be a promising season for the former Hearts man.

But he’d find himself pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of Andraz Sporar and now, Ikpeazu is well out of contention at the Riverside.

New manager Chris Wilder has only handed Ikpeazu minutes off the bench and recent reports have revealed that the club are willing to let the striker leave in January.

And one linked club is Millwall (Sun on Sunday, 19.12.21).

The Lions wanted Ikpeazu in the summer but he opted for Middlesbrough instead. Now though, Gary Rowett could be about to get his man.

So what have Middlesbrough fans said about Ikpeazu this season?

The first half of this season has been a struggle for Ikpeazu. Arriving in the summer and going straight into the starting line up under Warnock, the striker would no doubt have expected to be more involved at this stage of the campaign.

But events have left him out of contention and seemingly through no fault of his own, because Boro fans have had only positive things to say about the striker.

See what these Middlesbrough fans have said about Ikpeazu throughout this season below:

Loved being back tonight. Shame we don’t have a midfield or a right sided wing back but hey ho. Jones and Ikpeazu were tremendous. #Boro — Jack Pears (@JackPears93) August 18, 2021

Bringing akpom for ikpeazu is absolute criminal. Uche was causing so many problems for qpr, but warnock brings him off for the worst player we’ve had since lee dong gook 🧐 #Boro — George Turner (@GeorgeT60661454) August 18, 2021

I would not like to be a CB up against Uche Ikpeazu 😂 absolutely dominant so far tonight! #Boro — Matty Nixon (@MattyNixon92) August 18, 2021

Uche Ikpeazu best player on the pitch IMO absolute beast #borolive #boro pic.twitter.com/umOsPbE160 — david ball (@daveyballyXIIII) August 18, 2021

Ikpeazu has done more in this first half then Brit did in 3 seasons. What a beast the lad is #boro — Macca (@SuperMc123) August 18, 2021

What a handful Ikpeazu has been #utb #boro — John Pierre (@johnpierre1) October 23, 2021