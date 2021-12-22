Nottingham Forest favourite Brennan Johnson has no shortage of suitors heading into the January transfer window, with reports crediting all of Everton, Newcastle United, Spurs and West Ham with an interest.

Johnson, 20, has been one of the Championship’s standout players this season.

The youngster returned to the City Ground in the summer on the back of a promising loan spell with Lincoln City last season and has since prevailed in this Nottingham Forest side, especially since Steve Cooper’s arrival at the club.

The former Swansea City boss has implemented a newfound attacking mindset on his side and it’s paying dividends for the likes of Johnson, who’s now scored five and assisted as many this season.

And he’s featured in all 23 of Forest’s game so far this season.

At the age of just 20 years old he’s proving to be a really talented and promising player in the Championship and it’s no surprise to see Premier League links emerging ahead of January.

Daily Mail have revealed that all of Everton. Newcastle, Spurs and West Ham are looking at the Welsh international ahead of next month’s transfer window, with Forest wanting £20million for the attacker.

So what have Nottingham Forest fans been saying about Johnson this season?

It’s clear to see that Johnson is something of a fan favourite among Forest fans.

Amid the culture change at Nottingham Forest this season Johnson has been right at the fore, with his attributes complimenting the style of football that Cooper has been trying to instil.

His pace, forward-thinking, finishing ability and everything in between has made him a standout performer at the City Ground this season, and here’s what Nottingham Forest fans have been saying about their star player so far this campaign: