Nottingham Forest favourite Brennan Johnson has no shortage of suitors heading into the January transfer window, with reports crediting all of Everton, Newcastle United, Spurs and West Ham with an interest.

Johnson, 20, has been one of the Championship’s standout players this season.

The youngster returned to the City Ground in the summer on the back of a promising loan spell with Lincoln City last season and has since prevailed in this Nottingham Forest side, especially since Steve Cooper’s arrival at the club.

The former Swansea City boss has implemented a newfound attacking mindset on his side and it’s paying dividends for the likes of Johnson, who’s now scored five and assisted as many this season.

And he’s featured in all 23 of Forest’s game so far this season.

At the age of just 20 years old he’s proving to be a really talented and promising player in the Championship and it’s no surprise to see Premier League links emerging ahead of January.

Daily Mail have revealed that all of Everton. Newcastle, Spurs and West Ham are looking at the Welsh international ahead of next month’s transfer window, with Forest wanting £20million for the attacker.

So what have Nottingham Forest fans been saying about Johnson this season?

It’s clear to see that Johnson is something of a fan favourite among Forest fans.

Amid the culture change at Nottingham Forest this season Johnson has been right at the fore, with his attributes complimenting the style of football that Cooper has been trying to instil.

His pace, forward-thinking, finishing ability and everything in between has made him a standout performer at the City Ground this season, and here’s what Nottingham Forest fans have been saying about their star player so far this campaign:

January wish list –

Brennan Johnson new contract – Different gravy one best players in years seen at City Ground🔥💯

– Decent striker help Grabbs out take pressure off him

– LB

-RB – If Spence gos back to boro#NFFC Then let's kick on keep pushing up that table YOU REDSSSSSSS — 🥊 (@NFFCRED) December 18, 2021

Brennan Johnson is going places unreal footballer #nffc — Jordan Hooley (@JordanHooley3) November 6, 2021

Been all over them last 10. Brennan Johnson is Prem quality #nffc — Nicholas Eden (@NicholarseEden) October 19, 2021

Brennan Johnson what a player lad different class! #NFFC

Spence /Lowe quality again them two been fantastic signing👌! — 🥊 (@NFFCRED) September 29, 2021

Forest doing brilliantly at the moment. What a turnaround under Cooper. But how good is Brennan Johnson? 🏆 Love watching him play – absolute class.#nffc#NottinghamForest — backupunder (@butlerdownunder) November 7, 2021

Brennan Johnson is class 🙌 #NFFC — Leigh Loseby (@lloseby) November 6, 2021

Brennan johnson is 30mill pound player #nffc — Nffc-boxing (@BoxingNffc) December 18, 2021

#nffc Absolutely delighted to see Johnson up front this is his position!

The lad is a class act. — Flat cap and Ferret (@ClinkClinkFizz) September 29, 2021

It’s scary how good Brennan Johnson could be. He could be a top Prem player one day. Lethal when he’s not even close to his potential best #nffc — Stu (@5tu_nffc) November 13, 2021