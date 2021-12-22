Everton, Newcastle United, Spurs and West Ham are all ready to do battle in the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, a report from Daily Mail has revealed.

Johnson, 20, has been in fine form for Nottingham Forest this season. The Welshman has scored five and assisted five in his 23 Championship outings, having scored in his last two appearances now.

He had Premier League suitors last summer with Brentford having had a bid rejected. Now though, a fresh report from Daily Mail has revealed that the likes of Everton and Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Johnson, with Spurs and West Ham both monitoring his progression at the City Ground.

The same report also reveals that Nottingham Forest want £20million for the attacker.

Brennan’s rapid rise…

Johnson made his league debut for Forest during the 2019/20 campaign. He featured four tines in the Championship before heading out on loan to Lincoln City in League One for the last campaign.

He would flourish with the Imps, scoring 11 goals and assisting five in his 43 League One outings as he helped the club reach the play-off final.

And he’s since made the step up to the Championship with ease. Under Steve Cooper’s more attacking mindset players like Johnson have prevailed – he’s got blistering speed and he’s starting to find a scoring touch too, having taken his goals well this season.

He looks set to be a Premier League player one day but Cooper will want him to stick around for what looks to be a play-off push in the making, with Forest currently sitting in 7th-place of the Championship table.

With so many clubs linked ahead of next month’s transfer window though, it’ll surely be a nervy time for Nottingham Forest.