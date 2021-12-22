Burnley are set to step up their interest in Oldham Athletic youngster Harry Vaughan.

Burnley are expected to make a new offer for the midfielder next month, as per a report by the Burnley Express.

Vaughan, 17, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The Clarets had a bid of around £200,000 rejected in the summer for him but are still keen to lure him to Turf Moor.

Read: Oldham Athletic set sights on Morecambe loan man

Vaughan is also believed to have attracted interest from Everton and Manchester City with the latter having a look at him on trial at the end of last season.

Story so far

The teenager has risen up through the academy at Oldham and has been a regular for the North West side at various youth levels.

He was handed his first-team debut by their former boss Harry Kewell in February in a League Two fixture against Barrow.

Vaughan has since gone on to become a regular for the Latics and has made a total of 24 senior appearances to date, chipping in with two goals and an assist.

The Republic of Ireland youth international also saw his contract at Boundary Park extended by two years this past summer, with Oldham also holding an option to extend it by another 12 months on top of that.

Read: Oldham Athletic caretaker boss reveals stance on full-time role

Clubs keen

Burnley are poised to test the Latics’ resolve this winter with another bid.

It will be interesting to see if Everton or Manchester City make a move as well.