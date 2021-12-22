Lincoln City and Bradford City are keen on Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

The Football League duo are both being linked with a move for the Scottish Premiership man, as per The Scottish Sun.

Byrne, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

Dundee are yet to agree a contract extension with him and they risk losing him now with clubs in England keen.

Story so far

Byrne joined the Dark Blues in June 2019 and helped them gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership last season.

He has made 73 appearances in all competitions since his move to Dens Park.

Career to date

The Kirkcaldy-born midfielder started his career in the academy at Celtic before leaving the Glasgow giants as a youngster for Dunfermline Athletic.

He went on to make 115 appearances in all competitions for the Par and chipped in with 15 goals before Livingston snapped him up in 2016.

Byrne then played a key role in Livi’s back-to-back promotions from Scottish League One to the Premier League during his three years on the books there.

Lincoln or Bradford?

Lincoln got to the League One Play-Off final last season but have struggled to get going so far in this campaign and could see Byrne as someone to boost their options in the middle of the park.

Bradford, on the other hand, are currently 16th in League Two.