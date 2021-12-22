Blackburn Rovers are set to open talks to sign Aberdeen starlet Ryan Hedges.

Blackburn Rovers are the favourites to sign the Wales international, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Hedges, 26, is expected to leave Aberdeen on a pre-contract agreement in January with his contract up at the end of the season.

The Dons have offered him a new deal but he hasn’t signed it.

‘Going to be available in January’….

Their boss, Stephen Glass, has said:

“It’s as it was. He’s not signed a contract and he’s going to be available in January on a pre-contract elsewhere. All the chat is about Blackburn and they might be looking at players who can help get them promotion with the way they’re playing.Time will tell if they see Ryan as that type of player.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any clarity until he either signs a contract or signs elsewhere.”

Other clubs linked?

Championship duo Middlesbrough and Cardiff City have also been credited with an interest in him over recent times, as per the Daily Record.

Blackburn had a bid rejected over the summer and are now poised to swoop back in this winter.

Key player

Hedges joined Aberdeen in 2019 and has since made 81 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 16 goals and 16 assists.

He has also played for the likes of Everton, Flint Town, Swansea City, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Yeovil Town and Barnsley in the past.