Hearts defender Craig Halkett has been attracting interest from Championship sides Swansea City and Bristol City over recent weeks.

Halkett, 26, is now in his third season at Hearts and only has six months remaining on his contract.

The Scotsman has been with the Edinburgh club since 2019 but is currently facing an uncertain future.

He has also played for Rangers and Livingston in the past.

What’s the situation then?

Since the reports claiming that there was interest from Swansea and Bristol City, more recent reports have stated that he is in ongoing discussions over a new contract with Hearts.

Football Scotland states that he is a key part of Robbie Neilson’s side at Tynecastle and they are keen to keep him on board.

If terms can be agreed between Halkett and the Jambos then we may see no further progression on clubs targeting him.

However, the door could open for someone to swoop in if nothing is agreed.

Who’s currently leading the race?

Both Swansea and Bristol City have been below par during the first-half of the season.

The pair have been leaking too many goals so you can see why they would be after Halkett. After all, Hearts have kept the third most clean sheets in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

Swansea have also been showing interest in defenders elsewhere in Scotland. A recent report from the Telegraph suggests that Rangers’ defender Jack Simpson is on their radar.

Overall, since the initial speculation stating that Swansea and Bristol City were showing interest in Halkett there’s been very little reported movement on the deals.

Both sides will be in the market for a centre-back in January and he seems a sensible option if he doesn’t agree terms over a new contract at Hearts.