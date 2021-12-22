Bradford City are currently on an indifferent run of form in League Two. Five drawn games and one loss make up their last six games and they sit 16th in the table.

Bradford City fans have watched the Bantams struggle for consistency all season long. The West Yorkshire side sits just seven points shy of the play-off places.

However, it has been off the pitch where the Bantams have been creating waves after a takeover approach was revealed from American investors WAGMI United.

Bradford City takeover – the narrative

WAGMI United were linked with an approach for a then-unnamed EFL club in a Washington Post article last week. This brought about speculation and Bradford City’s name first rose to the surface.

An approach for the club was confirmed by City owner Stefan Rupp who was at pains to stress that no deal had been agreed. Subsequently, it all came to nothing and WAGMI United released the following statement on Twitter:

Here’s our statement on the latest developments in our bid for #bcafc: pic.twitter.com/bPV4k3LXKC — WAGMI United (@WAGMIUnited) December 18, 2021

It is this statement that has irked Rupp who confirmed via a statement on Bradford City’s website that he is actively seeking legal advice after calling some of WAGMI United’s claims “wide of the mark”. He stresses in his statement this is due to “claims which sought to undermine my truthful message to our supporters, employees and partners” when he rejected their bid.

Thoughts?

It’s definitely been an activity-laden last few days at Valley Parade. Bradford City seem to have been targeted for a takeover on Friday 17th December and in four days have progressed to legal recourse.

It’s a congested middle of the table in League Two and the Bantams could do with a better run of results that would see them march toward the play-off spots.

In order to do that, any off-field distractions need to be knocked on the head. Stefan Rupp might have done that by rejecting WAGMI United’s bid to takeover the club.