Tranmere Rovers are poised to win the race for Rangers winger Josh McPake, according to a report by Football Insider.

Tranmere Rovers are hoping to strike a deal to land the attacker in the upcoming January transfer window.

McPake, 20, is currently on loan at League One side Morecambe but his parent club are expected to cut short his time with the Shrimps.

It now appears that the Scotsman will remain in the North West with Tranmere for the second-half of the season.

Read: Tranmere Rovers boss on why he recalled Jolley from Chester

Half of League Two after him

He has had a few clubs linked with him over the past few days.

Football Insider say Hartlepool United and Oldham Athletic are keen, whilst the Daily Record mentioned Barrow and Salford City as potential suitors.

Football Scotland suggested Bradford City were also in the frame, whilst Carlisle United also entered the running yesterday.

All the above are now likely to miss out to Tranmere Rovers as the Merseyside club look to bolster their attacking options.

The Whites are currently 5th in the League Two table and are chasing down a promotion under Micky Mellon.

Read: Hartlepool United to closely monitor midfielder over the festive period

Other spells

McPake has played once for Rangers’ first-team and has also had loan spells away at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town over recent seasons to gain experience.

HIs time at Morecambe hasn’t worked out this term but that hasn’t stopped Tranmere from swooping in.