Hull City are being linked with a move for former Besiktas boss Sergen Yalçın, according to Turkish news outlet Mynet.

Mynet Sport’s official Twitter account, who have 107.9k followers, have tweeted the article too (see below).

Yalçın, 49, is currently available having last managed Besiktas.

Takeover

Hull are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

The deal is ‘still progressing’ according to Hull Daily Mail reporter Barry Cooper.

The Tigers are currently managed by Grant McCann but his future could be thrown up in the air if the deal is completed.

Turkish news outlet Medyaradar reported last month that Ilicali was also eyeing former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze as a possible managerial candidate.

More on Yalçın

Yalçın was a Turkey international is his playing career as a midfielder.

He had two spells at Besiktas and also played for the likes of Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray before hanging up his boots in 2008.

Managerial career

He got his first managerial role at Gaziantepspor and has since had spells at Sivasspor, Kayserispor, Eskişehirspor, Konyaspor, Alanyaspor and Yeni Malatyaspor.

Besiktas turned to him last year and he won the Super Lig and Turkish Cup last season before heading out the exit door.

Yalçın is yet to manage outside of Turkey but is being linked with Hull now.