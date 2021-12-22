Ipswich Town are said to be eyeing up a number of Manchester United youngsters on loan, one of which is winger Noam Emeran.

Ipswich Town’s new boss Kieran McKenna is reportedly looking to make the most of his previous affiliation with Manchester United.

The New Times has claimed Noam Emeran is among the United youngsters McKenna is looking to strike a loan deal for as he bids to make a mark on the squad at Portman Road in January.

Emeran, a 19-year-old French-Rwandan winger, is yet to make his senior debut for the Red Devils.

However, his impressive displays at youth level have caught the eye, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out heading into the January transfer window.

Most of his action has come for the club’s U18s, netting five goals and laying on six assists in 18 outings. He has also featured for the U23s though, chipping in with one assist in eight games.

Amid Ipswich Town’s links with a loan swoop for Emeran, take a look at some of his highlights below to see what he could bring to McKenna’s side…