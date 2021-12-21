Fleetwood Town are set to name Stephen Crainey as their new manager on a permanent basis, according to reports.

Stephen Crainey has stepped in as caretaker manager at Fleetwood Town since the departure of Simon Grayson.

Since taking up the role, the 40-year-old has led the Cod Army to eight points from a possible 15 in League One, winning two games, drawing twice and falling to a defeat only once.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Fleetwood Town are poised to hand Crainey the vacant managerial post on a permanent basis.

The report states that the League One side have opted to select Crainey as the new man to take them forward, with an announcement expected to arrive in due course.

With Crainey set to take up the position permanently, he will be looking to push forward in the second half of the season, with Fleetwood sat in 18th place after 22 games.

Crainey’s coaching career to date

The Glasgow-born coach brought an end to his playing career in 2016 having played for the likes of Celtic, Leeds, Blackpool, Fleetwood and more.

A year after retiring, Crainey then took up a coaching role in Town’s academy. He initially joined as assistant manager to the U18s before stepping up to take the vacant role as U21s boss.

He has remained in that post until now, where he has stepped up to take charge of the first-team on a temporary basis. Now, with Fleetwood Town set to hand Crainey his first full-time managerial role, it will be interesting to see how the former Premier League defender fares.