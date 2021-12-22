Hull City are rumoured to be sizing up a winter swoop for Roma’s out of favour full-back Bryan Reynolds.

Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato has claimed Bryan Reynolds has “several admirers” from clubs outside of Italy, with Championship outfit Hull City among those rumoured to be keen.

Reynolds has seen limited action with Roma since Jose Mourinho’s arrival, with “calls” arriving from England regarding the youngster.

The 20-year-old has been in and out of Mourinho’s Serie A matchday squads. Reynolds has played three times across all competitions, with his last league outing coming off the bench against Sassuolo back in September.

He first joined the club from Dallas on a temporary basis in February of this year, with the deal being made permanent in the summer. Since first linking up with Roma, Reynolds has played eight times across all competitions, operating as both a right-back and right wing-back.

Amid Hull City’s links with the Fort Worth-born starlet, take a look at some of his highlights below to see what he could offer Grant McCann’s side…