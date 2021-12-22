Bolton Wanderers are in the market for a new striker heading into the January transfer window.

The Bolton News claimed attack is one of three areas Wanderers are looking to bolster in the New Year.

Reports have stated that Bolton Wanderers are eyeing up Accrington Stanley man Dion Charles. Since then though, a source has exclusively revealed to The72 that the Trotters are set to bring the striker to the University of Bolton Stadium next month.

It comes amid Charles’ omission from the Accrington side this season, playing only eight times for John Coleman’s side this campaign.

Across all competitions, the Northern Ireland international has chipped in with one goal, coming in Stanley’s 2-1 win over Rotherham United in the EFL Cup back in August.

However, Charles, who sees his contract at the Wham Stadium expire at the end of this season, last featured in a League One matchday squad on September 11th, playing 90 minutes in a 2-1 loss to Sunderland.

Below, you can take a look at some of Charles’ highlights, providing an insight into what he could bring to Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers side.