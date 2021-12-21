Hull City are interested in Roma right-back Bryan Reynolds, as per Calcio Mercato.

Hull City are said to be keen on luring the defender to England in the upcoming January transfer window.

Reynolds, 20, is also on the radar of Belgian top flight side Cercle Brugge.

The USA international has struggled for game time this season at Roma under Jose Mourinho and is yet to make an appearance in the league this term.

Story so far

Reynolds moved to Italy in February on an initial loan deal that was made permanent this past summer.

He has since played seven times altogether for Roma and still has four years left on his contract there.

Early career

The full-back started his career at FC Dallas and rose up through the academy of the MLS side.

He became their youngest ever homegrown player when he penned his first professional contract in 2016.

Reynolds went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at North Texas to gain some experience.

What now?

A switch to Hull is now being touted for the young American.

The Tigers have a potential takeover on the horizon and this winter could prove to be a good time to move to the MKM Stadium.

Acun Ilicali is in the process of buying the Championship side from the Allam family and it will be an interesting window ahead if the deal gets done.