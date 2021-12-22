Last season’s play-off finalists Swansea City currently find themselves 16th-place of the Championship table after three-straight losses.

Russel Martin took over in the summer and is desperately trying to implement his possession-based style of play on the Swans side.

Martin is extremely persistent in doing so and may need a few January reinforcements to bolster Swansea’s chances of surging up the table, and even possibly making a late play-off charge.

The Swans have already been actively seeking January signings and here we look at all the latest Swansea transfer rumours ahead of next month’s transfer window…

Swansea have been linked to young Manchester City starlet Tommy Doyle who is currently out on loan at Hamburger SV, the Swans made an approach for the youngster as City are willing to recall Doyle and send him out on loan to the Championship.

Martin is also looking for a reunion with MK Dons duo Andrew Fisher and Harry Darling. The deal with Fisher is a lot closer to being done than one with Darling, both would be great additions nevertheless.

The Swans are linked to another youngster from Manchester City in James McAtee. Another technically-gifted player who would fit like a glove into Martin’s playing style.

It was reported earlier this month that Swansea were in a three horse race with Middlesbrough and QPR for Rangers defender Jack Simpson. However, more recent reports have show that the Swans attention has turned to Hearts defender Craig Halkett instead.

Reports are suggesting that Martin also seems to be interested in reuniting with Ipswich Town midfielder Scott Fraser who was very impressive during their time together at MK Dons.

Swansea are also interested in a loan move for young Brighton defender Haydon Roberts. Swansea are such an attractive outfit for young players looking to go out on loan to the Championship due to Martin’s entertaining style, with the Swans also reportedly in the race with a host of other Championship sides for Hearts centre-back John Souttar.

Swansea are also linked to be in another three horse race but this time with Middlesbrough and Millwall for Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun.

All in all there seems to be plenty of transfer rumours circulating around Swansea City ahead of next month, which should prove promising to fans as they hope to see their side perform much more comfortably in the second half of this season.