Oldham Athletic are a club up against it in League Two this season. They sit 23rd in the table, in the relegation zone by three points and on a horrible run of form.

Oldham fans have seen only one win in their last six games – a total that includes four losses. It is safe to say that things are not looking very positive at the moment.

Being in that position is bad enough but things aren’t only looking negative on the field. An off-field issue has also raised its head with the Latics banning three fans for what they say is promoting a culture of dislike against the club.

Three fans banned by Latics – the story

The club has written to the three fans in question (tweet – below) to inform them that they are banned from attending first team and youth fixtures involving Oldham Athletic – both home and away – for three years.

The letter accuses them of having “regularly displayed your desire to promote your dislike of Oldham Athletic” and that their actions “are influencing others to do the same.

This ban is effective from December 17th and stretches until the same date in 2024. It is a letter that also adds that Greater Manchester Police and the club’s Stadium Safety Officer have also been informed.

Latics supporters responses as fans banned

It is an issue that has not gone down well with many Latics fans. Here’s how some Oldham Athletic supporters have responded to the club’s decision to issue these bans.