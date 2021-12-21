Oldham Athletic are a club up against it in League Two this season. They sit 23rd in the table, in the relegation zone by three points and on a horrible run of form.

Oldham fans have seen only one win in their last six games – a total that includes four losses. It is safe to say that things are not looking very positive at the moment.

Being in that position is bad enough but things aren’t only looking negative on the field. An off-field issue has also raised its head with the Latics banning three fans for what they say is promoting a culture of dislike against the club.

Three fans banned by Latics – the story

The club has written to the three fans in question (tweet – below) to inform them that they are banned from attending first team and youth fixtures involving Oldham Athletic – both home and away – for three years.

The letter accuses them of having “regularly displayed your desire to promote your dislike of Oldham Athletic” and that their actions “are influencing others to do the same.”

This ban is effective from December 17th and stretches until the same date in 2024. It is a letter that also adds that Greater Manchester Police and the club’s Stadium Safety Officer have also been informed.

Latics supporters responses as fans banned

It is an issue that has not gone down well with many Latics fans. Here’s how some Oldham Athletic supporters have responded to the club’s decision to issue these bans.

Can't believe what I'm reading on the #oafc hashtag. Banning fans for disliking the club 🤦‍♀️ what a sad time to be a latics fan. Loyal fans who've spent their hard earned money following the club they love. Spend it elsewhere lads they don't deserve you. @nprice3 @BradleyKnowles1 — S Berbs 👍 (@SDBlue92) December 21, 2021

Oldham Athletic are heading for the National League and the Club’s existence is under serious threat yet those in charge believe this bizarre and unnecessary act of self-destruction is the way forward. Shameful. #oafc https://t.co/ArV4wog5Sh — Neil Joy (@neilsjoy) December 21, 2021

I am showing my support for the banned #oafc supporters who have expressed their concerns and dislike of the current owners by being banned from the club. #freetheoldhamthree #Abdallahout #moout #giveusourclubback #clownsrunningthecircus — TLNFT (@RedCarRef) December 21, 2021

This is so much more than relegation. relegate us all i care. DO NOT CARE WHAT LEAGUE WE ARE IN ATM. #abdallahout #oafc — PINNED TWEET (@oafc19) December 21, 2021

All I can think about from Yesterday is, Who on earth Advised that it was a Good idea? Mind Boggling decision! It's clear that they do not care about what fans have to say! Boycott, Boycott, Boycott, and if they reverse the Ban, Boycott!!! #oafc — Chris (@ChrisBlue92) December 21, 2021

I'd love to be a fly on the wall watching the 'banned list' grow this morning. I bet they are matching email addresses up as we speak with details held on their database 🤡. It'll all be your fault we can't afford a striker as they'll have spent fees on stamps #oafc #abdallahout — 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙤 (@DeanJ1810) December 21, 2021

I, as a fan of #oafc >40years, am absolutely disgusted with the way in which @OfficialOAFC are currently treating their long suffering fans @JimOAFC85 and @BradleyKnowles1 for voicing their opinions, and will with immediate effect cease to support this club until it apologises — Pokerock (@pokerock8) December 21, 2021