Barnsley attacker Dominik Frieser has left the club by mutual consent.

The departure has come about after Frieser was receiving little game time under new head coach Poya Asbaghi.

Before joining Barnsley the 28-year-old had played in his native country Austria for the whole of his career. Frieser joined the Reds from LASK in the summer of 2020 for £720,000. The Austrian chipped in with five goal contributions in 42 games last season and was part of the side that reached the play-off semi-finals under Valerian Ismael.

Under new head coach Asbaghi, Frieser has only made two starts and was subbed off before 60 minutes both times. It looks like it’s been made clear that Frieser won’t be getting much game time under Asbaghi and has decided to take charge of his own career.

As per the club’s website, Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “Dominik has been a consummate professional during his time at Oakwell. As a player, he will be remembered as someone who gave everything from the first minute to the last and I would like to thank him for his efforts.

“All at Oakwell wish Dominik and his family the best for the remainder of his career and he will always be welcome back at the Club.”

Frieser also added: “I want to thank all Barnsley supporters for their support over the last 18 months. Since arriving in England, you have made this experience one that neither me or my family will ever forget.

“I hope that you could see that I always gave 100% in every game for you and the Club and I enjoyed every minute I played in a Red shirt. I will always hold Barnsley FC close to my heart and I am sure I will see you all again in the near future.”

Moving on…

As for Barnsley, they are in desperate need of reinforcements in the January transfer window and perhaps they agreed to let Frieser leave to free up funds. Barnsley sit 23rd in the Championship table, seven points from safety and it’s going to take some effort for them to survive.

As for Frieser, he will most likely be looking to play his football back in Austria. Obviously a place he knows well and where he has done well before, which earned him his move to Barnsley.

Up next for the Tykes is a trip to high-flying Blackburn Rovers before the end of the year.