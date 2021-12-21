Huddersfield Town man Sorba Thomas has emerged on Watford’s transfer radar, according to reports.

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has emerged as a key player for Carlos Corberan’s Terriers side this season.

After a pretty quiet start to life at the John Smith’s Stadium after joining from Boreham Wood in January, Thomas has seen his stock rise drastically this season.

Now, as per a report from the Daily Mail, Premier League side Watford have identified the 22-year-old as a potential target.

Thomas has netted one goal and laid on an impressive nine assists across all competitions this season, with his performances landing him a first call-up to the Wales squad back in October.

With Watford now said to be showing an interest, it seems Thomas’ performances have caught the attention of higher-league clubs too, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out heading into January.

Thomas’ career so far

The creative winger’s rise up the divisions has been thoroughly impressive, first making a name for himself in non-league with Boreham Wood after being let go by West Ham as a youngster.

Thomas went on to make his way through Boreham Wood’s youth academy before playing 86 times for their first-team.

In the process, he chipped in with eight goals and five assists, eventually earning a move to Huddersfield.

Thomas arrived earlier this year and still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with the Terriers, with the club also holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.