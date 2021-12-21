Rotherham United wing-back and key man Chiedozie Ogbene says he and the club are ‘still in talks’ over his future.

Republic of Ireland international Ogbene has just over six months remaining on his current Rotherham United contract, with a one-year extension available to be triggered.

The 24-year-old has been instrumental in the Millers’ season so far, who find themselves top of the league for Christmas, while being 21 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Although he is naturally a winger, Ogbene had recently been reverted to a right-wing-back during the later stages of last season in a three-back system, and has carried on playing the role since the start of the new League One campaign.

Although he has only chipped in with a single goal and assist, his work on the pitch hasn’t gone unnoticed, with his pace and power down the right-hand flank making him a clear fan favourite at the club.

Ogbene has two goals and nine assists in his Rotherham United career, and has recently been a well recognised name on the international stage too.

Since making his Republic of Ireland debut earlier this year, the high-flying winger has netted twice for his country in wins against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

With him impressing massively and giving opposing defences a hard time, Millers boss Paul Warne is eager to tie Ogbene down to a new deal, and wants it to be longer than the 12-month option they have, and fans will feel the same.

Here is what the in-form man had to say on his future at the club.

“For now, I have a short-time goal, which is to be automatically promoted with Rotherham this season, preferably we’d like to win the league,” Ogbene said in a Football Heaven interview when asked about his future.

“When you win the league or get promoted, I don’t think many players will want to leave a team that’s doing so well.

“But, the future is unknown, we’re still in talks with the club in terms of contract.



“I know a lot of fans want to ask, but right now just know that Chieo (Ogbene) is happy, he’s playing football and he’s part of a team that’s doing so well and we’re hoping we can push for promotion or win the league and you’ll see me smiling in the summer.



“I’m not sure, as I said, you don’t know what the future may hold, I still have to speak with the manager, who knows if I fit the system next year.

“I’m hoping that I will be involved and I’ll be here to make history with the club.”

It looks as though Ogbene is more likely to stay should Rotherham United be promoted from League One this season given what he has said.

It will be a massive boost for the Millers if he does so, and there’s no doubt the club will try everything they can to keep him at the club despite the possibility of interest developing through January and next summer.