Leyton Orient man Tom James is set to spend “12-16 weeks” out through injury, manager Kenny Jackett has revealed.

Leyton Orient recruited Tom James in the summer transfer window, and the 25-year-old has been a mainstay in Kenny Jackett’s side since his arrival.

The Welshman’s absence from last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers was only the second League Two game James has missed all season, previously sitting out of the draw with Barrow in October through suspension.

However, it has now emerged that James is facing a lengthy spell out through injury.

As quoted by the Newham Recorder, O’s boss Jackett has revealed the former Cardiff City academy player has suffered a “bad” hamstring injury, adding that James could be out for as long as three to four months.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“That’s not good news, he’ll be out for a considerable amount of time.

“It’s quite a bad hamstring. It could be 12-16 weeks I think.”

James’ campaign to date

Before injury struck, James had successfully nailed down a starting spot at right wing-back under Jackett’s management.

He also operated as a right-back when Orient opted for a back four, playing 25 times across all competitions. He provided a threat going forward as well, chipping in with four goals and five assists in the process.

Now, Orient will be planning for a lengthy spell without the former Wales youth international as he begins his road to recovery heading into 2022. It will be interesting to see who can nail down a spot in his absence and if Jackett adapts his side to operate differently in his absence.