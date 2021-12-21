Shota Arveladze is coy on rumours linking him with a move to Hull City.

The Tigers-linked boss was tight-lipped on the speculation speaking yesterday to Turkish news platform Futbol Anadolu.

Futbol Anadolu, who have 181.4k followers on Twitter, held a Q & A with the available manager.

When asked about the Hull speculation, Arveladze said (see tweet below).

Shota Arveladze: "Hull City ile ilgili iddialara şuan yanıt vermek istemiyorum. İlerleyen günlerde gerekli açıklamalar yapılacaktır." pic.twitter.com/yvKrdgWeBi — Futbol Anadolu (@FutbolAnadolu) December 20, 2021

“I don’t want to respond to the allegations about Hull City right now. Necessary explanations will be made in the coming days.”

Hull City links

Turkish news outlet Medyaradar reported last month that prospective new Hull owner, Acun Ilicali, was lining up Arveladze as a potential replacement for Grant McCann.

The 48-year-old is free having last managed Ukrainian side Pakhtakor Tashkent.

He has also taken to Twitter to suggest he is learning English (see tweet below).

Preparing for the English exam and new challenges 🙌👀 pic.twitter.com/mqtEeLviwu — Shota Arveladze (@arveladze_shota) November 13, 2021

Playing career

Arveladze played for the likes of Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ and Levante in his playing days.

He scored 321 goals 549 appearances in all competitions before retiring from the game in 2008.

Coaching spells

Arveladze first worked as assistant manager to Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat at AZ.

He then had spells as a full-time boss in Turkey with Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor.

Spells at Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Pakhtakor Tashkent have since followed on but he has been out of the dugout for 12 months now.

He hasn’t given anything away in regards to a move to Hull yet and it will be interesting to see what happens.