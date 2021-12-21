Millwall boss Gary Rowett reveals that talisman Jed Wallace may be out of action for a little while longer than first thought with his quad injury, as per London News Online.

Millwall didn’t play on Saturday as their match against Preston North End was postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak within the Lions camp.

Wallace’s availability a doubt throughout the festive period which could be a problem alongside the unavailable players due to Covid-19 as the Lions have some important games coming up.

Millwall sit 12th in the Championship, just five points outside the top six with games in hand on a few teams above them. Rowett’s side have been in mixed form of late and the return of Wallace could help them get back on track.

“Still go a little bit of time”

Here’s what Rowett had to say on Wallace’s availability:

“Jed is still out with a quad strain. That’s more or less where we are.”

When asked if Jed Wallace will be available over the festive period, Rowett replied:

“On the basis of his injury we’d have hoped he had a chance of featuring. But, in terms of his progress, he’s not progressing as quickly as we’d like.

“That’s one we’ll have to assess. You have to be careful with a quad strain, how quickly we bring him back. I’d imagine Boxing Day he would be a doubt. And if he’s a doubt for Boxing Day then he’s clearly going to be a doubt for the 29th.

“There’s a chance he might miss both games but there’s also a chance he might recover in time. We’ve still got a little bit of time.”

Key player

Wallace is a key player for Millwall and has been for a number of years. The 28-year-old has registered double figures for goals two seasons running now and looks set to do the same again this season, with five goals and six assists to his name already in the Championship.

Millwall are a team with plenty of height, playing with the three centre-backs and two physical strikers allows Jed Wallace to chip in with plenty of assists from set plays.

This weekend

Next up for Millwall is a home tie on Boxing Day (Sunday) against strugglers Swansea City. Rowett and his team will look to get back to winning ways. Whether this will be with or without a feature from Wallace we are yet to know but there’s certainly hope for Millwall supporters.