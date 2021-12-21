Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful that Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will stay for the whole season.

Sheffield Wednesday are in ‘conversation’ with his parent club, as detailed in a report by the Sheffield Star.

Peacock-Farrell, 25, has been in impressive form for the Owls this season.

He linked up with the League One side over the summer to get some game time under his belt.

The Northern Ireland international has since made 27 appearances in all competitions and has been catching the eye at Hillsborough.

What now?

Peacock-Farrell is due to spend the duration of this campaign with the Yorkshire club but his performances have sparked speculation he could head back to Burnley prematurely this winter.

However, Sheffield Wednesday are keen to keep hold of him for obvious reasons and are talking to Burnley at the moment.

Career to date

He played in the academy at Middlesbrough before moving to Leeds United in 2013.

Peacock-Farrell went on to make 41 appearances for Leeds, 29 of which came under Marcelo Bielsa. However, he lost his place after the Whites signed Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

He moved to Burnley in 2019 and has been used as back-up by the Premier League side over the past two seasons.

Found a home

Peacock-Farrell has become a fans’ favourite at Sheffield Wednesday and appears to have found a home.

The ball appears to lie in Burnley’s court regarding his current situation and it will be interesting to see what Sean Dyche decides to do with him.