Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict after the Tykes announced forward Dominik Freiser has left the club by mutual consent.

Barnsley’s season so far has led to plenty of unrest among supporters.

After a stunning campaign last season, the Tykes currently sit in 23rd place in the Championship, ahead of only Derby County.

Now, the club have announced that Austrian winger Dominik Frieser has been released, bringing an end to his time at Oakwell after almost a year and a half.

Frieser departs the Tykes by mutual consent, with the decision coming amid his recent omission from the squad. The 28-year-old has been left out of the last three Championship matchday squads after falling down the pecking order under Poya Asbaghi.

Across all competitions, the Graz-born attacker played 63 times for Barnsley, operating on both the left and right-wing. In the process, Frieser chipped in with five goals and two assists, with two of those goals coming in the first four games of this season.

Upon the confirmation of Frieser’s departure, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say: