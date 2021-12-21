Barnsley fans have delivered their verdict after the Tykes announced forward Dominik Freiser has left the club by mutual consent.

Barnsley’s season so far has led to plenty of unrest among supporters.

After a stunning campaign last season, the Tykes currently sit in 23rd place in the Championship, ahead of only Derby County.

Now, the club have announced that Austrian winger Dominik Frieser has been released, bringing an end to his time at Oakwell after almost a year and a half.

Frieser departs the Tykes by mutual consent, with the decision coming amid his recent omission from the squad. The 28-year-old has been left out of the last three Championship matchday squads after falling down the pecking order under Poya Asbaghi.

Across all competitions, the Graz-born attacker played 63 times for Barnsley, operating on both the left and right-wing. In the process, Frieser chipped in with five goals and two assists, with two of those goals coming in the first four games of this season.

Upon the confirmation of Frieser’s departure, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

Absolutely gutted, the guy worked his socks off every game. Good luck for the future @DominikFrieser take care and be safe bro 💪 — Tommy Thornton🎅🎅 (@TommyTh01951861) December 21, 2021

Fantastic pro and a really nice bloke as well, really sad to see you leave @DominikFrieser always gave everything for the cause. — Franco Crestow (@FrancoCrestow) December 21, 2021

Disappointed but he needs to be playing and if he can’t get picked ahead of Odour then he needs to find somewhere that appreciates his efforts. I always thought he’d be a box to box midfielder, but hey. All the best @DominikFrieser — Tony Dyson (@tony_dyson_) December 21, 2021

@DominikFrieser thanks for everything, always gave 100%. Good luck in the future. Very strange decision — Adrian Whiteley (@aidwhiteley71) December 21, 2021