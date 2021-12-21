Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed talks will take place over youngster Hayden Muller’s situation with loan club St Johnstone this January.

Millwall opted to send young defender Hayden Muller out on loan in the summer, with Scottish Premiership outfit St Johnstone swooping in to complete a season-long deal.

Since then, Muller has featured eight times for Callum Davidson’s side.

He has made seven Scottish Premiership starts but hasn’t featured since November 6th when the Saints drew 0-0 with St Mirren.

Now, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has opened up on plans to assess Muller’s situation at McDiarmid Park in January.

As quoted by News At Den, Rowett admitted that the 19-year-old’s lack of action could be down to their challenging campaign so far, adding that the decision made will have to be the best one for all parties.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Hayden has had opportunities, he’s started some games but because St Johnstone have struggled a little bit this season – which I think was inevitable, it was always going to happen after a fantastic season last year – maybe they’ve just gone with a little bit more experience in that position.

“It’s something that come January we’ll have a look at.

“I’ll have a chat with Cal and assess that as to the best way forward for St Johnstone, for us and the player.”

The situation at St Johnstone

After winning the Scottish FA Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season, Callum Davidson’s side have endured a difficult campaign so far.

St Johnstone have been knocked out of the Scottish League Cup at the semi-final stage and currently sit at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a run of five consecutive defeats.

It awaits to be seen how Muller’s situation pans out, with talks set to take place between the relevant parties.