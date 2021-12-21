Blackburn Rovers defender Dan Pike has gone back to AFC Fylde on loan.

Blackburn Rovers have announced the move on their official club website.

Pike, 19, has returned to the non-league side on a deal until 16th January.

He made four appearances for Jim Bentley’s outfit earlier this season.

Blackburn have given him the green light to head out the exit door again for him to get some more games under his belt over the festive period.

Academy graduate

Pike is a product of Rovers’ academy having risen up through the ranks of the Lancashire side.

He initially broke into their Under-18s side and has been a regular for the Under-23s over recent times.

Tony Mowbray’s side handed him a new deal this past summer which suggests they still see him as one for the future.

Pike is yet to make a senior appearance for Blackburn but is a name for their fans to keep an eye out for down the line.

Temporary home

Fylde are currently 2nd in the National League North under former Morecambe boss Bentley.

They have won 11 out of their opening 17 matches this term and are behind top of the tree Brackley Town heading into Christmas.

The Coasters have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks these days such as Danny Philliskirk, Chris Neal and Stephen Dobbie.